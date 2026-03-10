Game Template
Retro Explorer
A first-person exploration game with a PS1-style look. Search an abandoned temple for three hidden relics and return to the exit gate to escape.
Use this template
Free to start. Make every detail your own.
Template preview Game
Template type
Game
Designed for
iOS, Android, and web
Preview gallery
6 visual previews
Who the Retro Explorer template is for
Fans of late-90s 3D games and anyone who wants to make a short exploration game with a retro look.
What’s included
- First-person exploration with a late-90s console look, from wobbly polygons to dithered color
- Search an abandoned temple for three hidden relics
- Return to the exit gate to escape
- Tune resolution, polygon wobble, dithering, fog, and torch light in the Game tab
Explore the Retro Explorer design
Preview the interface, then customize the structure, styling, content, and data in Draftbit.
What you can build with Retro Explorer
- Make a short retro adventure with your own setting and relics
- Build a moody exploration game for a game jam
- Start a first-person game with the retro look already working
More Game TemplatesBrowse all games
Make it yours
Start with this game template, then adapt every detail to your product and brand.Use this template