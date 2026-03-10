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Retro Explorer

A first-person exploration game with a PS1-style look. Search an abandoned temple for three hidden relics and return to the exit gate to escape.

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Free to start. Make every detail your own.

Template preview Game
Retro Explorer game template preview

Template type

Game

Designed for

iOS, Android, and web

Preview gallery

6 visual previews

Who the Retro Explorer template is for

Fans of late-90s 3D games and anyone who wants to make a short exploration game with a retro look.

What’s included

  • First-person exploration with a late-90s console look, from wobbly polygons to dithered color
  • Search an abandoned temple for three hidden relics
  • Return to the exit gate to escape
  • Tune resolution, polygon wobble, dithering, fog, and torch light in the Game tab

Explore the Retro Explorer design

Preview the interface, then customize the structure, styling, content, and data in Draftbit.

  • Retro Explorer game template preview 2
  • Retro Explorer game template preview 3
  • Retro Explorer game template preview 4
  • Retro Explorer game template preview 5
  • Retro Explorer game template preview 6

What you can build with Retro Explorer

  • Make a short retro adventure with your own setting and relics
  • Build a moody exploration game for a game jam
  • Start a first-person game with the retro look already working

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Make it yours

Start with this game template, then adapt every detail to your product and brand.

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Retro Explorer

Free to start

Use this template