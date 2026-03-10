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Snake

Classic Snake in pixel art. Eat apples to grow longer and faster, grab power-ups, and play in Classic mode or Walls Off mode, where the edges wrap around.

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Free to start. Make every detail your own.

Template preview Game
Snake game template preview

Template type

Game

Designed for

iOS, Android, and web

Preview gallery

6 visual previews

Who the Snake template is for

Anyone who wants a classic to start with, and teachers showing how a simple game works.

What’s included

  • Eat apples to grow longer and faster in pixel-art Snake
  • Power-ups, including golden apples and slow motion
  • Classic mode, or Walls Off mode, where the edges wrap around
  • Tune board size, speed, power-ups, and points in the Game tab

Explore the Snake design

Preview the interface, then customize the structure, styling, content, and data in Draftbit.

  • Snake game template preview 2
  • Snake game template preview 3
  • Snake game template preview 4
  • Snake game template preview 5
  • Snake game template preview 6

What you can build with Snake

  • Make your own take on Snake with new rules and power-ups
  • Learn how a game works by changing one setting at a time
  • Add a retro mini-game to a bigger app

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Make it yours

Start with this game template, then adapt every detail to your product and brand.

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Snake

Free to start

Use this template