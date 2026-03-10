Game Template
Snake
Classic Snake in pixel art. Eat apples to grow longer and faster, grab power-ups, and play in Classic mode or Walls Off mode, where the edges wrap around.
Use this template
Free to start. Make every detail your own.
Template preview Game
Template type
Game
Designed for
iOS, Android, and web
Preview gallery
6 visual previews
Who the Snake template is for
Anyone who wants a classic to start with, and teachers showing how a simple game works.
What’s included
- Eat apples to grow longer and faster in pixel-art Snake
- Power-ups, including golden apples and slow motion
- Classic mode, or Walls Off mode, where the edges wrap around
- Tune board size, speed, power-ups, and points in the Game tab
Explore the Snake design
Preview the interface, then customize the structure, styling, content, and data in Draftbit.
What you can build with Snake
- Make your own take on Snake with new rules and power-ups
- Learn how a game works by changing one setting at a time
- Add a retro mini-game to a bigger app
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Make it yours
Start with this game template, then adapt every detail to your product and brand.Use this template