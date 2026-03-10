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Starforge Mining

An idle clicker game set on a space mining station. Tap the asteroid for ore, buy generators that mine on their own, and upgrade your way to bigger production, even while away.

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Free to start. Make every detail your own.

Template preview Game
Starforge Mining game template preview

Template type

Game

Designed for

iOS, Android, and web

Preview gallery

6 visual previews

Who the Starforge Mining template is for

Idle and clicker game fans, and anyone who wants a game that keeps going while players are away.

What’s included

  • Tap the asteroid for ore on a space mining station
  • Buy mining drones, laser drills, and other generators that mine on their own
  • Earnings while you're away, with autosave
  • Tune ore per tap, costs, offline earnings, and generators in the Game tab

Explore the Starforge Mining design

Preview the interface, then customize the structure, styling, content, and data in Draftbit.

  • Starforge Mining game template preview 2
  • Starforge Mining game template preview 3
  • Starforge Mining game template preview 4
  • Starforge Mining game template preview 5
  • Starforge Mining game template preview 6

What you can build with Starforge Mining

  • Make an idle game around your own theme
  • Add an idle mini-game to a bigger app
  • Start a clicker game you can grow with prestige and new generators

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Make it yours

Start with this game template, then adapt every detail to your product and brand.

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Starforge Mining

Free to start

Use this template