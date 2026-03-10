Game Template
Starforge Mining
An idle clicker game set on a space mining station. Tap the asteroid for ore, buy generators that mine on their own, and upgrade your way to bigger production, even while away.
Use this template
Free to start. Make every detail your own.
Template preview Game
Template type
Game
Designed for
iOS, Android, and web
Preview gallery
6 visual previews
Who the Starforge Mining template is for
Idle and clicker game fans, and anyone who wants a game that keeps going while players are away.
What’s included
- Tap the asteroid for ore on a space mining station
- Buy mining drones, laser drills, and other generators that mine on their own
- Earnings while you're away, with autosave
- Tune ore per tap, costs, offline earnings, and generators in the Game tab
Explore the Starforge Mining design
Preview the interface, then customize the structure, styling, content, and data in Draftbit.
What you can build with Starforge Mining
- Make an idle game around your own theme
- Add an idle mini-game to a bigger app
- Start a clicker game you can grow with prestige and new generators
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Make it yours
Start with this game template, then adapt every detail to your product and brand.Use this template