Game Template
Match Puzzle
A bright match-3 puzzle game. Swap neighboring pieces to line up three or more, trigger cascades and special pieces, and hit each level's target score before you run out of moves.
Use this template
Free to start. Make every detail your own.
Template preview Game
Template type
Game
Designed for
iOS, Android, and web
Preview gallery
6 visual previews
Who the Match Puzzle template is for
Casual-game makers and brands that want a colorful match-3 game to build on.
What’s included
- Swap neighboring pieces to line up three or more
- Cascades and special pieces for bigger combos
- Levels with a target score, a move limit, and up to three stars
- Tune scoring, star thresholds, animation speed, and colors in the Game tab
Explore the Match Puzzle design
Preview the interface, then customize the structure, styling, content, and data in Draftbit.
What you can build with Match Puzzle
- Make a match-3 game with your own pieces, levels, and theme
- Add a puzzle game to a loyalty or rewards app
- Start a level-based puzzle game you can keep adding levels to
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Make it yours
Start with this game template, then adapt every detail to your product and brand.Use this template