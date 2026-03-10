Open main menu
Theme

Game Template

Match Puzzle

A bright match-3 puzzle game. Swap neighboring pieces to line up three or more, trigger cascades and special pieces, and hit each level's target score before you run out of moves.

Use this template

Free to start. Make every detail your own.

Template preview Game
Match Puzzle game template preview

Template type

Game

Designed for

iOS, Android, and web

Preview gallery

6 visual previews

Who the Match Puzzle template is for

Casual-game makers and brands that want a colorful match-3 game to build on.

What’s included

  • Swap neighboring pieces to line up three or more
  • Cascades and special pieces for bigger combos
  • Levels with a target score, a move limit, and up to three stars
  • Tune scoring, star thresholds, animation speed, and colors in the Game tab

Explore the Match Puzzle design

Preview the interface, then customize the structure, styling, content, and data in Draftbit.

  • Match Puzzle game template preview 2
  • Match Puzzle game template preview 3
  • Match Puzzle game template preview 4
  • Match Puzzle game template preview 5
  • Match Puzzle game template preview 6

What you can build with Match Puzzle

  • Make a match-3 game with your own pieces, levels, and theme
  • Add a puzzle game to a loyalty or rewards app
  • Start a level-based puzzle game you can keep adding levels to

More Game Templates

Browse all games

Make it yours

Start with this game template, then adapt every detail to your product and brand.

Use this template

Match Puzzle

Free to start

Use this template