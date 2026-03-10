Game Template
Physics Puzzle
A slingshot physics puzzle. Launch puffballs at forts made of wood, stone, and glass to knock them down and clear every level with as few shots as possible.
Use this template
Free to start. Make every detail your own.
Template preview Game
Template type
Game
Designed for
iOS, Android, and web
Preview gallery
6 visual previews
Who the Physics Puzzle template is for
Puzzle and physics fans, and casual-game makers who want a level-based slingshot game.
What’s included
- Launch puffballs at forts made of wood, stone, and glass
- Knock them down and clear every level with as few shots as possible
- Each material has its own strength and points
- Tune launch power, gravity, impact damage, and block strength in the Game tab
Explore the Physics Puzzle design
Preview the interface, then customize the structure, styling, content, and data in Draftbit.
What you can build with Physics Puzzle
- Make a slingshot game with your own characters and levels
- Build a physics game for teaching force and motion
- Start a level-based puzzle game you can keep adding forts to
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Make it yours
Start with this game template, then adapt every detail to your product and brand.Use this template