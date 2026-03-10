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Physics Puzzle

A slingshot physics puzzle. Launch puffballs at forts made of wood, stone, and glass to knock them down and clear every level with as few shots as possible.

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Free to start. Make every detail your own.

Template preview Game
Physics Puzzle game template preview

Template type

Game

Designed for

iOS, Android, and web

Preview gallery

6 visual previews

Who the Physics Puzzle template is for

Puzzle and physics fans, and casual-game makers who want a level-based slingshot game.

What’s included

  • Launch puffballs at forts made of wood, stone, and glass
  • Knock them down and clear every level with as few shots as possible
  • Each material has its own strength and points
  • Tune launch power, gravity, impact damage, and block strength in the Game tab

Explore the Physics Puzzle design

Preview the interface, then customize the structure, styling, content, and data in Draftbit.

  • Physics Puzzle game template preview 2
  • Physics Puzzle game template preview 3
  • Physics Puzzle game template preview 4
  • Physics Puzzle game template preview 5
  • Physics Puzzle game template preview 6

What you can build with Physics Puzzle

  • Make a slingshot game with your own characters and levels
  • Build a physics game for teaching force and motion
  • Start a level-based puzzle game you can keep adding forts to

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Make it yours

Start with this game template, then adapt every detail to your product and brand.

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Physics Puzzle

Free to start

Use this template