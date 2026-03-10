REST API integration
Blockchair REST API integration for Draftbit
Read multi-chain blockchain data
What is Blockchair?
Blockchair provides REST endpoints for blockchain dashboards, addresses, transactions, blocks, and statistics across supported chains.
Use Blockchair with Draftbit
- Built-in endpoints: Get blockchain stats, Get address dashboard, Get transaction dashboard, Search blockchain.
- Bind any Blockchair endpoint to a screen, list, form, or AI agent action.
- Authentication is configured once per app — secrets stay on the server.
- Add custom request and response transforms without forking Blockchair's client library.
Example
blockchair-example.ts
// Example: fetch from Blockchair
// Blockchair doesn't require an auth header for this endpoint —
// some providers authenticate via a query param or app-level token.
// Check Blockchair's docs for auth requirements on protected endpoints.
const response = await fetch("https://api.blockchair.com/{chain}/stats");
const data = await response.json();
Use cases
- Power a mobile app with a hosted database and APIs
- Add search, filtering, and pagination to a list-driven feature
- Read and write app data without managing your own server
Authentication
Add any required auth headers when you connect Blockchair in Draftbit. Secrets stay on the server side.
Use Blockchair in a Draftbit app today
Start free, connect Blockchair in minutes, and ship with AI agents that know how to use it.
Frequently asked questions
What is the Blockchair REST integration?
Blockchair provides REST endpoints for blockchain dashboards, addresses, transactions, blocks, and statistics across supported chains.
How do I connect Blockchair to a Draftbit app?
Go to Integrations → REST APIs in your Draftbit app and pick Blockchair from the catalog. Set any base-URL variables (project IDs, hosts) and the endpoints become available across your screens — no auth header required for the preconfigured calls.
Does Blockchair require authentication?
Blockchair's preconfigured endpoints don't require an auth header — some providers authenticate via a query param or app-level token, and others are public read-only APIs. Check Blockchair's docs before calling protected endpoints. Built-in endpoints include: Get blockchain stats, Get address dashboard, Get transaction dashboard, Search blockchain.
What can I build with Blockchair and Draftbit?
Use Blockchair as a backend platform for your mobile or web app: Power a mobile app with a hosted database and APIs; Add search, filtering, and pagination to a list-driven feature.