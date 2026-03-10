Blockchair REST API integration for Draftbit

What is the Blockchair REST integration? Blockchair provides REST endpoints for blockchain dashboards, addresses, transactions, blocks, and statistics across supported chains.

How do I connect Blockchair to a Draftbit app? Go to Integrations → REST APIs in your Draftbit app and pick Blockchair from the catalog. Set any base-URL variables (project IDs, hosts) and the endpoints become available across your screens — no auth header required for the preconfigured calls.

Does Blockchair require authentication? Blockchair's preconfigured endpoints don't require an auth header — some providers authenticate via a query param or app-level token, and others are public read-only APIs. Check Blockchair's docs before calling protected endpoints. Built-in endpoints include: Get blockchain stats, Get address dashboard, Get transaction dashboard, Search blockchain.