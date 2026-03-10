REST API integration
CoinPaprika REST API integration for Draftbit
Fetch crypto coins, tickers, and exchange data
What is CoinPaprika?
CoinPaprika exposes cryptocurrency coins, tickers, markets, exchanges, and global market data through REST endpoints useful for dashboards and apps.
Use CoinPaprika with Draftbit
- Built-in endpoints: List coins, Get coin, Get ticker, Global market data.
- Bind any CoinPaprika endpoint to a screen, list, form, or AI agent action.
- Authentication is configured once per app — secrets stay on the server.
- Add custom request and response transforms without forking CoinPaprika's client library.
Example
coinpaprika-example.ts
// Example: fetch from CoinPaprika
// CoinPaprika doesn't require an auth header for this endpoint —
// some providers authenticate via a query param or app-level token.
// Check CoinPaprika's docs for auth requirements on protected endpoints.
const response = await fetch("https://api.coinpaprika.com/v1/coins");
const data = await response.json();
Use cases
- Power a mobile app with a hosted database and APIs
- Add search, filtering, and pagination to a list-driven feature
- Read and write app data without managing your own server
Authentication
Add any required auth headers when you connect CoinPaprika in Draftbit. Secrets stay on the server side.
Use CoinPaprika in a Draftbit app today
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Frequently asked questions
What is the CoinPaprika REST integration?
CoinPaprika exposes cryptocurrency coins, tickers, markets, exchanges, and global market data through REST endpoints useful for dashboards and apps.
How do I connect CoinPaprika to a Draftbit app?
Go to Integrations → REST APIs in your Draftbit app and pick CoinPaprika from the catalog. Set any base-URL variables (project IDs, hosts) and the endpoints become available across your screens — no auth header required for the preconfigured calls.
Does CoinPaprika require authentication?
CoinPaprika's preconfigured endpoints don't require an auth header — some providers authenticate via a query param or app-level token, and others are public read-only APIs. Check CoinPaprika's docs before calling protected endpoints. Built-in endpoints include: List coins, Get coin, Get ticker, Global market data.
What can I build with CoinPaprika and Draftbit?
Use CoinPaprika as a backend platform for your mobile or web app: Power a mobile app with a hosted database and APIs; Add search, filtering, and pagination to a list-driven feature.