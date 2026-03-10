CoinPaprika REST API integration for Draftbit

What is the CoinPaprika REST integration? CoinPaprika exposes cryptocurrency coins, tickers, markets, exchanges, and global market data through REST endpoints useful for dashboards and apps.

How do I connect CoinPaprika to a Draftbit app? Go to Integrations → REST APIs in your Draftbit app and pick CoinPaprika from the catalog. Set any base-URL variables (project IDs, hosts) and the endpoints become available across your screens — no auth header required for the preconfigured calls.

Does CoinPaprika require authentication? CoinPaprika's preconfigured endpoints don't require an auth header — some providers authenticate via a query param or app-level token, and others are public read-only APIs. Check CoinPaprika's docs before calling protected endpoints. Built-in endpoints include: List coins, Get coin, Get ticker, Global market data.