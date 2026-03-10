Resend REST API integration for Draftbit

What is the Resend REST integration? Resend is a modern email API for developers. Send transactional emails, notifications, and marketing campaigns with a simple REST API. Ideal for mobile apps needing reliable email delivery.

How do I connect Resend to a Draftbit app? Go to Integrations → REST APIs in your Draftbit app and pick Resend from the catalog. Paste your API key or token, set any base-URL variables (project IDs, hosts), and the endpoints become available across your screens.

Does Resend require authentication? Most Resend endpoints expect a key or token sent as a header. Built-in endpoints include: Send email, Get email, List API keys.