REST API integration
Resend REST API integration for Draftbit
Send transactional emails built for developers
What is Resend?
Resend is a modern email API for developers. Send transactional emails, notifications, and marketing campaigns with a simple REST API. Ideal for mobile apps needing reliable email delivery.
Use Resend with Draftbit
- Built-in endpoints: Send email, Get email, List API keys.
- Bind any Resend endpoint to a screen, list, form, or AI agent action.
- Authentication is configured once per app — secrets stay on the server.
- Add custom request and response transforms without forking Resend's client library.
Example
resend-example.ts
// Example: fetch from Resend
const response = await fetch("https://api.resend.com/emails", {
headers: {
"Authorization": "Bearer YOUR_RESEND_TOKEN",
},
});
const data = await response.json();
Use cases
- Send password reset and verification emails
- Deliver receipts and order confirmations
- Notify users of activity from inside the app
Authentication
Authentication uses the `Authorization` header. Paste your key once in Draftbit and every request to Resend carries it automatically — secrets stay on the server side.
Use Resend in a Draftbit app today
Start free, connect Resend in minutes, and ship with AI agents that know how to use it.
Frequently asked questions
What is the Resend REST integration?
Resend is a modern email API for developers. Send transactional emails, notifications, and marketing campaigns with a simple REST API. Ideal for mobile apps needing reliable email delivery.
How do I connect Resend to a Draftbit app?
Go to Integrations → REST APIs in your Draftbit app and pick Resend from the catalog. Paste your API key or token, set any base-URL variables (project IDs, hosts), and the endpoints become available across your screens.
Does Resend require authentication?
Most Resend endpoints expect a key or token sent as a header. Built-in endpoints include: Send email, Get email, List API keys.
What can I build with Resend and Draftbit?
Use Resend as a email delivery service for your mobile or web app: Send password reset and verification emails; Deliver receipts and order confirmations.