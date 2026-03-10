DEX Screener REST API integration for Draftbit

What is the DEX Screener REST integration? DEX Screener provides public DEX pair, token, and search data across supported chains. Use it for token discovery, pair pages, and market widgets.

How do I connect DEX Screener to a Draftbit app? Go to Integrations → REST APIs in your Draftbit app and pick DEX Screener from the catalog. Set any base-URL variables (project IDs, hosts) and the endpoints become available across your screens — no auth header required for the preconfigured calls.

Does DEX Screener require authentication? DEX Screener's preconfigured endpoints don't require an auth header — some providers authenticate via a query param or app-level token, and others are public read-only APIs. Check DEX Screener's docs before calling protected endpoints. Built-in endpoints include: Search pairs, Get pair, Token pairs, Get tokens.