REST API integration
DEX Screener REST API integration for Draftbit
Search DEX pairs and token markets
What is DEX Screener?
DEX Screener provides public DEX pair, token, and search data across supported chains. Use it for token discovery, pair pages, and market widgets.
Use DEX Screener with Draftbit
- Built-in endpoints: Search pairs, Get pair, Token pairs, Get tokens.
- Bind any DEX Screener endpoint to a screen, list, form, or AI agent action.
- Authentication is configured once per app — secrets stay on the server.
- Add custom request and response transforms without forking DEX Screener's client library.
Example
dex-screener-example.ts
// Example: fetch from DEX Screener
// DEX Screener doesn't require an auth header for this endpoint —
// some providers authenticate via a query param or app-level token.
// Check DEX Screener's docs for auth requirements on protected endpoints.
const response = await fetch("https://api.dexscreener.com/latest/dex/search");
const data = await response.json();
Use cases
- Power a mobile app with a hosted database and APIs
- Add search, filtering, and pagination to a list-driven feature
- Read and write app data without managing your own server
Authentication
Add any required auth headers when you connect DEX Screener in Draftbit. Secrets stay on the server side.
Use DEX Screener in a Draftbit app today
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Frequently asked questions
What is the DEX Screener REST integration?
DEX Screener provides public DEX pair, token, and search data across supported chains. Use it for token discovery, pair pages, and market widgets.
How do I connect DEX Screener to a Draftbit app?
Go to Integrations → REST APIs in your Draftbit app and pick DEX Screener from the catalog. Set any base-URL variables (project IDs, hosts) and the endpoints become available across your screens — no auth header required for the preconfigured calls.
Does DEX Screener require authentication?
DEX Screener's preconfigured endpoints don't require an auth header — some providers authenticate via a query param or app-level token, and others are public read-only APIs. Check DEX Screener's docs before calling protected endpoints. Built-in endpoints include: Search pairs, Get pair, Token pairs, Get tokens.
What can I build with DEX Screener and Draftbit?
Use DEX Screener as a backend platform for your mobile or web app: Power a mobile app with a hosted database and APIs; Add search, filtering, and pagination to a list-driven feature.