Unsplash REST API integration for Draftbit

What is the Unsplash REST integration? Unsplash's JSON API lets apps search photos, retrieve random images, and load photo details. Use your Unsplash access key and follow Unsplash attribution and download tracking guidelines.

How do I connect Unsplash to a Draftbit app? Go to Integrations → REST APIs in your Draftbit app and pick Unsplash from the catalog. Paste your API key or token, set any base-URL variables (project IDs, hosts), and the endpoints become available across your screens.

Does Unsplash require authentication? Most Unsplash endpoints expect a key or token sent as a header. Built-in endpoints include: List photos, Search photos, Get photo, Random photo.