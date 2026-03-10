Cloudinary REST API integration for Draftbit

What is the Cloudinary REST integration? Cloudinary supports unsigned upload presets for browser and mobile clients. Add your cloud name and upload preset to upload images, video, or raw files without exposing API secrets.

How do I connect Cloudinary to a Draftbit app? Go to Integrations → REST APIs in your Draftbit app and pick Cloudinary from the catalog. Set any base-URL variables (project IDs, hosts) and the endpoints become available across your screens — no auth header required for the preconfigured calls.

Does Cloudinary require authentication? Cloudinary's preconfigured endpoints don't require an auth header — some providers authenticate via a query param or app-level token, and others are public read-only APIs. Check Cloudinary's docs before calling protected endpoints. Built-in endpoints include: Upload image by URL, Upload video by URL, Upload raw file by URL.