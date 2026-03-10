REST API integration
Cloudinary REST API integration for Draftbit
Upload media with unsigned Cloudinary presets
What is Cloudinary?
Cloudinary supports unsigned upload presets for browser and mobile clients. Add your cloud name and upload preset to upload images, video, or raw files without exposing API secrets.
Use Cloudinary with Draftbit
- Built-in endpoints: Upload image by URL, Upload video by URL, Upload raw file by URL.
- Bind any Cloudinary endpoint to a screen, list, form, or AI agent action.
- Authentication is configured once per app — secrets stay on the server.
- Add custom request and response transforms without forking Cloudinary's client library.
Example
cloudinary-example.ts
// Example: fetch from Cloudinary
// Cloudinary doesn't require an auth header for this endpoint —
// some providers authenticate via a query param or app-level token.
// Check Cloudinary's docs for auth requirements on protected endpoints.
const response = await fetch("https://api.cloudinary.com/v1_1/{cloud_name}/image/upload");
const data = await response.json();
Use cases
- Search and embed stock photography in app content
- Generate optimized image variants for each device
- Lazy-load high-resolution media without slowing the UI
Authentication
Add any required auth headers when you connect Cloudinary in Draftbit. Secrets stay on the server side.
Use Cloudinary in a Draftbit app today
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Frequently asked questions
What is the Cloudinary REST integration?
Cloudinary supports unsigned upload presets for browser and mobile clients. Add your cloud name and upload preset to upload images, video, or raw files without exposing API secrets.
How do I connect Cloudinary to a Draftbit app?
Go to Integrations → REST APIs in your Draftbit app and pick Cloudinary from the catalog. Set any base-URL variables (project IDs, hosts) and the endpoints become available across your screens — no auth header required for the preconfigured calls.
Does Cloudinary require authentication?
Cloudinary's preconfigured endpoints don't require an auth header — some providers authenticate via a query param or app-level token, and others are public read-only APIs. Check Cloudinary's docs before calling protected endpoints. Built-in endpoints include: Upload image by URL, Upload video by URL, Upload raw file by URL.
What can I build with Cloudinary and Draftbit?
Use Cloudinary as a media platform for your mobile or web app: Search and embed stock photography in app content; Generate optimized image variants for each device.