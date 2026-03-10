REST API integration
Etherscan REST API integration for Draftbit
Read Ethereum account and transaction data
What is Etherscan?
Etherscan's API exposes account balances, transactions, token transfers, gas data, and contract utilities. Add an API key and chain ID for the network you want to query.
Use Etherscan with Draftbit
- Built-in endpoints: Get account balance, List normal transactions, Get gas oracle.
- Bind any Etherscan endpoint to a screen, list, form, or AI agent action.
- Authentication is configured once per app — secrets stay on the server.
- Add custom request and response transforms without forking Etherscan's client library.
Example
etherscan-example.ts
// Example: fetch from Etherscan
// Etherscan doesn't require an auth header for this endpoint —
// some providers authenticate via a query param or app-level token.
// Check Etherscan's docs for auth requirements on protected endpoints.
const response = await fetch("https://api.etherscan.io/v2/api/");
const data = await response.json();
Use cases
- Power a mobile app with a hosted database and APIs
- Add search, filtering, and pagination to a list-driven feature
- Read and write app data without managing your own server
Authentication
Add any required auth headers when you connect Etherscan in Draftbit. Secrets stay on the server side.
Use Etherscan in a Draftbit app today
Start free, connect Etherscan in minutes, and ship with AI agents that know how to use it.
Frequently asked questions
What is the Etherscan REST integration?
Etherscan's API exposes account balances, transactions, token transfers, gas data, and contract utilities. Add an API key and chain ID for the network you want to query.
How do I connect Etherscan to a Draftbit app?
Go to Integrations → REST APIs in your Draftbit app and pick Etherscan from the catalog. Set any base-URL variables (project IDs, hosts) and the endpoints become available across your screens — no auth header required for the preconfigured calls.
Does Etherscan require authentication?
Etherscan's preconfigured endpoints don't require an auth header — some providers authenticate via a query param or app-level token, and others are public read-only APIs. Check Etherscan's docs before calling protected endpoints. Built-in endpoints include: Get account balance, List normal transactions, Get gas oracle.
What can I build with Etherscan and Draftbit?
Use Etherscan as a backend platform for your mobile or web app: Power a mobile app with a hosted database and APIs; Add search, filtering, and pagination to a list-driven feature.