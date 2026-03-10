Etherscan REST API integration for Draftbit

What is the Etherscan REST integration? Etherscan's API exposes account balances, transactions, token transfers, gas data, and contract utilities. Add an API key and chain ID for the network you want to query.

How do I connect Etherscan to a Draftbit app? Go to Integrations → REST APIs in your Draftbit app and pick Etherscan from the catalog. Set any base-URL variables (project IDs, hosts) and the endpoints become available across your screens — no auth header required for the preconfigured calls.

Does Etherscan require authentication? Etherscan's preconfigured endpoints don't require an auth header — some providers authenticate via a query param or app-level token, and others are public read-only APIs. Check Etherscan's docs before calling protected endpoints. Built-in endpoints include: Get account balance, List normal transactions, Get gas oracle.