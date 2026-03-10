GeckoTerminal REST API integration for Draftbit

What is the GeckoTerminal REST integration? GeckoTerminal's public REST API exposes supported networks, pools, tokens, and pool search for decentralized exchange market data.

How do I connect GeckoTerminal to a Draftbit app? Go to Integrations → REST APIs in your Draftbit app and pick GeckoTerminal from the catalog. Set any base-URL variables (project IDs, hosts) and the endpoints become available across your screens — no auth header required for the preconfigured calls.

Does GeckoTerminal require authentication? GeckoTerminal's preconfigured endpoints don't require an auth header — some providers authenticate via a query param or app-level token, and others are public read-only APIs. Check GeckoTerminal's docs before calling protected endpoints. Built-in endpoints include: List networks, Get pool, Get token, Search pools.