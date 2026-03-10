REST API integration
GeckoTerminal REST API integration for Draftbit
Fetch DEX pool and token data
What is GeckoTerminal?
GeckoTerminal's public REST API exposes supported networks, pools, tokens, and pool search for decentralized exchange market data.
Use GeckoTerminal with Draftbit
- Built-in endpoints: List networks, Get pool, Get token, Search pools.
- Bind any GeckoTerminal endpoint to a screen, list, form, or AI agent action.
- Authentication is configured once per app — secrets stay on the server.
- Add custom request and response transforms without forking GeckoTerminal's client library.
Example
geckoterminal-example.ts
// Example: fetch from GeckoTerminal
// GeckoTerminal doesn't require an auth header for this endpoint —
// some providers authenticate via a query param or app-level token.
// Check GeckoTerminal's docs for auth requirements on protected endpoints.
const response = await fetch("https://api.geckoterminal.com/api/v2/networks");
const data = await response.json();
Use cases
- Power a mobile app with a hosted database and APIs
- Add search, filtering, and pagination to a list-driven feature
- Read and write app data without managing your own server
Authentication
Add any required auth headers when you connect GeckoTerminal in Draftbit. Secrets stay on the server side.
Use GeckoTerminal in a Draftbit app today
Start free, connect GeckoTerminal in minutes, and ship with AI agents that know how to use it.
Frequently asked questions
What is the GeckoTerminal REST integration?
GeckoTerminal's public REST API exposes supported networks, pools, tokens, and pool search for decentralized exchange market data.
How do I connect GeckoTerminal to a Draftbit app?
Go to Integrations → REST APIs in your Draftbit app and pick GeckoTerminal from the catalog. Set any base-URL variables (project IDs, hosts) and the endpoints become available across your screens — no auth header required for the preconfigured calls.
Does GeckoTerminal require authentication?
GeckoTerminal's preconfigured endpoints don't require an auth header — some providers authenticate via a query param or app-level token, and others are public read-only APIs. Check GeckoTerminal's docs before calling protected endpoints. Built-in endpoints include: List networks, Get pool, Get token, Search pools.
What can I build with GeckoTerminal and Draftbit?
Use GeckoTerminal as a backend platform for your mobile or web app: Power a mobile app with a hosted database and APIs; Add search, filtering, and pagination to a list-driven feature.