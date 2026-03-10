DefiLlama REST API integration for Draftbit

What is the DefiLlama REST integration? DefiLlama provides public DeFi protocol, chain, and TVL data over REST. It is useful for dashboards and apps that need protocol metrics without exchange credentials.

How do I connect DefiLlama to a Draftbit app? Go to Integrations → REST APIs in your Draftbit app and pick DefiLlama from the catalog. Set any base-URL variables (project IDs, hosts) and the endpoints become available across your screens — no auth header required for the preconfigured calls.

Does DefiLlama require authentication? DefiLlama's preconfigured endpoints don't require an auth header — some providers authenticate via a query param or app-level token, and others are public read-only APIs. Check DefiLlama's docs before calling protected endpoints. Built-in endpoints include: List protocols, Get protocol, Chain historical TVL, Protocol chart.