REST API integration
Stripe REST API integration for Draftbit
Accept payments and manage subscriptions
What is Stripe?
Stripe's REST API for payments, subscriptions, invoices, and customers. Endpoints auto-import from the official OpenAPI spec — you only need to supply your secret key.
Use Stripe with Draftbit
- Endpoints auto-import from the official Stripe OpenAPI spec.
- Bind any Stripe endpoint to a screen, list, form, or AI agent action.
- Authentication is configured once per app — secrets stay on the server.
- Add custom request and response transforms without forking Stripe's client library.
More ways to connect Stripe
Want AI agents to query and act on Stripe while you build? Use the Stripe MCP server .
Example
stripe-example.ts
// Example: fetch from Stripe
const response = await fetch("https://api.stripe.com/v1/", {
headers: {
"Authorization": "Bearer YOUR_STRIPE_TOKEN",
},
});
const data = await response.json();
Use cases
- Accept one-time card payments inside a mobile app
- Bill customers monthly with managed checkout
- Store payment methods for repeat purchases
Authentication
Authentication uses the `Authorization` header. Paste your key once in Draftbit and every request to Stripe carries it automatically — secrets stay on the server side.
Use Stripe in a Draftbit app today
Start free, connect Stripe in minutes, and ship with AI agents that know how to use it.
Frequently asked questions
What is the Stripe REST integration?
Stripe's REST API for payments, subscriptions, invoices, and customers. Endpoints auto-import from the official OpenAPI spec — you only need to supply your secret key.
How do I connect Stripe to a Draftbit app?
Go to Integrations → REST APIs in your Draftbit app and pick Stripe from the catalog. Paste your API key or token, set any base-URL variables (project IDs, hosts), and the endpoints become available across your screens.
Does Stripe require authentication?
Most Stripe endpoints expect a key or token sent as a header. Endpoints auto-import from the official API spec when available.
What can I build with Stripe and Draftbit?
Use Stripe as a payment service for your mobile or web app: Accept one-time card payments inside a mobile app; Bill customers monthly with managed checkout.