Stripe REST API integration for Draftbit

What is the Stripe REST integration? Stripe's REST API for payments, subscriptions, invoices, and customers. Endpoints auto-import from the official OpenAPI spec — you only need to supply your secret key.

How do I connect Stripe to a Draftbit app? Go to Integrations → REST APIs in your Draftbit app and pick Stripe from the catalog. Paste your API key or token, set any base-URL variables (project IDs, hosts), and the endpoints become available across your screens.

Does Stripe require authentication? Most Stripe endpoints expect a key or token sent as a header. Endpoints auto-import from the official API spec when available.