What is the Airtable MCP? Sign in with your Airtable account so the agent can list your bases, read and write records, and change tables and fields while it builds. It follows your Airtable permissions.

How do I connect the Airtable MCP to Draftbit? Open your Draftbit app, go to Integrations and then MCPs, find Airtable in the preconfigured list, and add it. Once you have authenticated, the AI agents working in your app can use the Airtable tools right away.

Does Draftbit support Airtable's authentication? Yes. Draftbit connects to the Airtable MCP using an OAuth login flow. The connection belongs to your project, so the agent can use it in every app in that project unless you turn it off for an app under Enabled apps. The credentials never appear in generated code.