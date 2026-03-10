MCP server
Airtable MCP for Draftbit
Let the agent read and edit the bases in your Airtable account
What is Airtable?
Sign in with your Airtable account so the agent can list your bases, read and write records, and change tables and fields while it builds. It follows your Airtable permissions.
Use Airtable with Draftbit
- Let the agent read and edit the bases in your Airtable account.
- Connect it once and the agent can use it in every app in your project.
- To keep it out of an app, turn it off for that app under Enabled apps.
- Covers database, spreadsheet workflows.
More ways to connect Airtable
Need a REST API connection instead? Use the Airtable REST API integration .
Example
mcp-config.json
// OAuth — Draftbit drives the login flow with Airtable; no token to paste.
{
"mcpServers": {
"airtable": {
"url": "https://mcp.airtable.com/mcp",
"headers": {}
}
}
}
Use cases
- Power a mobile app with a hosted database and APIs
- Add search, filtering, and pagination to a list-driven feature
- Read and write app data without managing your own server
Authentication
Draftbit handles an OAuth login flow with Airtable. No tokens to paste.
Use Airtable in a Draftbit app today
Use Draftbit to build your app, configure Airtable, and test the feature before publishing.
Frequently asked questions
What is the Airtable MCP?
Sign in with your Airtable account so the agent can list your bases, read and write records, and change tables and fields while it builds. It follows your Airtable permissions.
How do I connect the Airtable MCP to Draftbit?
Open your Draftbit app, go to Integrations and then MCPs, find Airtable in the preconfigured list, and add it. Once you have authenticated, the AI agents working in your app can use the Airtable tools right away.
Does Draftbit support Airtable's authentication?
Yes. Draftbit connects to the Airtable MCP using an OAuth login flow. The connection belongs to your project, so the agent can use it in every app in that project unless you turn it off for an app under Enabled apps. The credentials never appear in generated code.
What can I build with Airtable and Draftbit?
Most teams bring Airtable in as a backend platform behind a mobile or web app. You might use Airtable to power a mobile app with a hosted database and APIs, or to add search, filtering, and pagination to a list-driven feature. The MCP tools are for the build itself. While a chat thread is active, the AI agents in Draftbit can call Airtable directly.