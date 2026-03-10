How we use cookies

You probably got here from our cookie banner and want to know what you’re agreeing to before you pick. Here’s the short version, and the full list of cookies, with how long each one lasts, is in our Cookie Policy.

What we use cookies for

Keeping the site working. Your cookie choice is itself saved in a cookie, and if you sign in, cookies from Clerk (our sign-in provider) keep you signed in. These stay on, because without them the site can’t remember your choice or your account.

Analytics. We use Google Analytics and PostHog to count visits and see which pages people read, which is how we decide what to fix and what to write next.

Ads reporting. When you arrive, we save which ad, site, or partner link brought you here, so we can tell which campaigns bring people who go on to sign up. While ads cookies are on, the same Google Ads cookies also let us show our ads again to people who’ve already visited.

Support chat. We use Intercom for the chat in the corner of the page, and its cookies are how your conversation stays open from one page to the next.

What your choice changes

Allow All and Decline control Google Analytics and Google Ads. If you decline, those Google tags still run, but without setting cookies. PostHog, sign-in, support chat, and the cookies that record which ad or link brought you here are set either way.

Depending on where you are, analytics and ads cookies are either off until you allow them or on until you decline. Your choice is saved for a year, and it carries over to our docs and the Draftbit builder, which don’t have a banner of their own.

Changing your mind

You can change your choice at any time with Cookie settings at the bottom of any page on draftbit.com. For everything else about how we handle your data, see our Privacy Policy, and if you still have a question, email us at help@draftbit.com.