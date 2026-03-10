community.draftbit.com Closed

We've closed the community forum, in favor of options inside our platform.

For years, the forum was where people asked why a screen wouldn't scroll, how to set up Supabase sign-in, or what a build error meant, and where other builders and our team answered. Then agents changed how people get unstuck, the same way they changed Stack Overflow.

The agent in Draftbit can read your app's code and make the fix right in your project, which a forum thread never could. So we're putting our time into the agent and into helping people directly, instead of a forum fewer people needed. The agent doesn't get everything right, though, and when it's stuck a person can still help.