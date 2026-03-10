community.draftbit.com Closed
Like all apps, we're iterating on ours.
We've closed the community forum, in favor of options inside our platform.
Why we closed it
For years, the forum was where people asked why a screen wouldn't scroll, how to set up Supabase sign-in, or what a build error meant, and where other builders and our team answered. Then agents changed how people get unstuck, the same way they changed Stack Overflow.
The agent in Draftbit can read your app's code and make the fix right in your project, which a forum thread never could. So we're putting our time into the agent and into helping people directly, instead of a forum fewer people needed. The agent doesn't get everything right, though, and when it's stuck a person can still help.
Where to get help now
Ask the agent
If your app is in Draftbit, tell the agent what's wrong, and it can read your code and make the change for you.
Read the docs
This is where you'll find how to publish to the app stores and how to connect a backend like Supabase.docs.draftbit.com
Chat with us
Use Get Help in the builder's top bar to reach our team, on every plan. It's the place for account questions and anything the agent can't sort out.
Work with an Expert
When a bug won't budge or a launch is close, a Draftbit Expert can work on your app with you.Talk to us
Thank you to everyone who asked a question in the forum, and especially to everyone who took the time to answer someone else's.
Closing the forum doesn't mean anything else is closing. Draftbit is still growing, and you can see what we've shipped lately on What's New. If you came here for something specific from an old thread, we've rewritten the most-searched ones in Answers, and if yours isn't there, ask in the in-app chat and we'll help you find an answer.