What is the PayPal MCP? Sign in with your PayPal account so the agent can create products and subscription plans, send invoices, create orders and refunds, and look up transactions and disputes. This connects your live PayPal account.

How do I connect the PayPal MCP to Draftbit? Open your Draftbit app, go to Integrations and then MCPs, find PayPal in the preconfigured list, and add it. Once you have authenticated, the AI agents working in your app can use the PayPal tools right away.

Does Draftbit support PayPal's authentication? Yes. Draftbit connects to the PayPal MCP using an OAuth login flow. The connection belongs to your project, so the agent can use it in every app in that project unless you turn it off for an app under Enabled apps. The credentials never appear in generated code.