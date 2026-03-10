MCP server
PayPal MCP for Draftbit
Let the agent work with your live PayPal account while it builds
What is PayPal?
Sign in with your PayPal account so the agent can create products and subscription plans, send invoices, create orders and refunds, and look up transactions and disputes. This connects your live PayPal account.
Use PayPal with Draftbit
- Let the agent work with your live PayPal account while it builds.
- Connect it once and the agent can use it in every app in your project.
- To keep it out of an app, turn it off for that app under Enabled apps.
- Covers payments, invoices, subscriptions workflows.
Example
mcp-config.json
// OAuth — Draftbit drives the login flow with PayPal; no token to paste.
{
"mcpServers": {
"paypal": {
"url": "https://mcp.paypal.com/mcp",
"headers": {}
}
}
}
Use cases
- Accept one-time card payments inside a mobile app
- Bill customers monthly with managed checkout
- Store payment methods for repeat purchases
Authentication
Draftbit handles an OAuth login flow with PayPal. No tokens to paste.
Use PayPal in a Draftbit app today
Use Draftbit to build your app, configure PayPal, and test the feature before publishing.
Frequently asked questions
What is the PayPal MCP?
Sign in with your PayPal account so the agent can create products and subscription plans, send invoices, create orders and refunds, and look up transactions and disputes. This connects your live PayPal account.
How do I connect the PayPal MCP to Draftbit?
Open your Draftbit app, go to Integrations and then MCPs, find PayPal in the preconfigured list, and add it. Once you have authenticated, the AI agents working in your app can use the PayPal tools right away.
Does Draftbit support PayPal's authentication?
Yes. Draftbit connects to the PayPal MCP using an OAuth login flow. The connection belongs to your project, so the agent can use it in every app in that project unless you turn it off for an app under Enabled apps. The credentials never appear in generated code.
What can I build with PayPal and Draftbit?
Most teams bring PayPal in as a payment service behind a mobile or web app. You might use PayPal to accept one-time card payments inside a mobile app, or to bill customers monthly with managed checkout. The MCP tools are for the build itself. While a chat thread is active, the AI agents in Draftbit can call PayPal directly.