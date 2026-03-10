MCP server
Paddle MCP for Draftbit
Let the agent work with your Paddle products, prices, customers, and subscriptions
What is Paddle?
Sign in with your Paddle account so the agent can look up products, prices, customers, and subscriptions while it builds. The connection starts with read access, and you can let the agent make changes in Paddle under Connectors.
Use Paddle with Draftbit
- Let the agent work with your Paddle products, prices, customers, and subscriptions.
- Connect it once and the agent can use it in every app in your project.
- To keep it out of an app, turn it off for that app under Enabled apps.
- Covers payments, billing, subscriptions workflows.
Example
mcp-config.json
// OAuth — Draftbit drives the login flow with Paddle; no token to paste.
{
"mcpServers": {
"paddle": {
"url": "https://mcp.paddle.com/mcp",
"headers": {}
}
}
}
Use cases
- Accept one-time card payments inside a mobile app
- Bill customers monthly with managed checkout
- Store payment methods for repeat purchases
Authentication
Draftbit handles an OAuth login flow with Paddle. No tokens to paste.
Use Paddle in a Draftbit app today
Use Draftbit to build your app, configure Paddle, and test the feature before publishing.
Frequently asked questions
What is the Paddle MCP?
Sign in with your Paddle account so the agent can look up products, prices, customers, and subscriptions while it builds. The connection starts with read access, and you can let the agent make changes in Paddle under Connectors.
How do I connect the Paddle MCP to Draftbit?
Open your Draftbit app, go to Integrations and then MCPs, find Paddle in the preconfigured list, and add it. Once you have authenticated, the AI agents working in your app can use the Paddle tools right away.
Does Draftbit support Paddle's authentication?
Yes. Draftbit connects to the Paddle MCP using an OAuth login flow. The connection belongs to your project, so the agent can use it in every app in that project unless you turn it off for an app under Enabled apps. The credentials never appear in generated code.
What can I build with Paddle and Draftbit?
Most teams bring Paddle in as a payment service behind a mobile or web app. You might use Paddle to accept one-time card payments inside a mobile app, or to bill customers monthly with managed checkout. The MCP tools are for the build itself. While a chat thread is active, the AI agents in Draftbit can call Paddle directly.