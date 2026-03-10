What is the Paddle MCP? Sign in with your Paddle account so the agent can look up products, prices, customers, and subscriptions while it builds. The connection starts with read access, and you can let the agent make changes in Paddle under Connectors.

How do I connect the Paddle MCP to Draftbit? Open your Draftbit app, go to Integrations and then MCPs, find Paddle in the preconfigured list, and add it. Once you have authenticated, the AI agents working in your app can use the Paddle tools right away.

Does Draftbit support Paddle's authentication? Yes. Draftbit connects to the Paddle MCP using an OAuth login flow. The connection belongs to your project, so the agent can use it in every app in that project unless you turn it off for an app under Enabled apps. The credentials never appear in generated code.