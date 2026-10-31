How do I fix "Tried to register two views with the same name" (RNCPicker, RNSVGCircle)?

Your app bundles two copies of the same native package, so its view gets registered twice. Find the duplicate with npx expo-doctor or yarn why, line up your version with npx expo install, and if a library still depends on its own copy, force a single one with resolutions or overrides.

If you’ve just added or updated a library and now get a red screen that says “Invariant Violation: Tried to register two views with the same name RNSVGCircle”, the message makes it sound like your code did something wrong. It didn’t. The name at the end tells you which package is installed twice, and the fix is a change to your dependencies, not your code.

Why it happens

Each native view in a library is registered under a name when the library’s JavaScript loads, and each name can only be registered once. If your app’s bundle contains two copies of that library’s JavaScript, the second copy tries to register the same name, and the app stops with this error.

A second copy gets installed when version ranges don’t overlap. So if you install one version and a library you use depends on an incompatible one, the second copy ends up inside that library’s own node_modules folder. Only one version of a native module can be compiled into your app, but both copies of its JavaScript can end up in the bundle.

The name points at the package:

RNSVG... names, like RNSVGCircle or RNSVGPath , come from react-native-svg .

names, like or , come from . RNCPicker comes from @react-native-picker/picker . The older @react-native-community/picker , which was renamed to that package, registers the same name, so having both installed causes this too.

How to fix it

Find the duplicates. From SDK 54, npx expo-doctor checks for duplicate native modules and lists where each copy is installed. You can also ask your package manager why a package is there: npx expo-doctor npm why react-native-svg yarn why react-native-svg Look for two or more different versions. Line up your own version with your Expo SDK. npx expo install react-native-svg installs the version SDK 55 expects (15.15.3), and npx expo install --fix updates every package that’s off. Deduplicate. Run npm dedupe , yarn dedupe (Yarn 2 and newer), or npx yarn-deduplicate && yarn (Yarn 1), then check again. Force one version if a library still depends on its own copy. Add a resolution to package.json and reinstall. Yarn uses resolutions , and npm uses overrides with the same shape: { "resolutions" : { "react-native-svg" : "15.15.3" } } This makes every copy that version, so keep it only as long as you need it, and check it again when you upgrade your SDK. Remove the old picker if you have it, with npm uninstall @react-native-community/picker , and change its imports to @react-native-picker/picker . Restart with a clean cache using npx expo start --clear . If a native version changed, make a new development build too.

How you know it’s fixed

npx expo-doctor no longer reports a duplicate, the why command shows a single version, and the screen with the chart, icon, or picker opens on both platforms.

If it still happens