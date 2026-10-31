React Native
Why doesn't my date picker work inside a modal in React Native?
The date picker behaves differently on each platform. On Android it's a system dialog you open on demand, and on iOS it draws inline, so inside a Modal you need to open it from a button on Android and pick a display style and text color that work on iOS.
Updated October 31, 2026
If your date picker opens behind the modal, pops up again every time the screen re-renders, or shows a blank wheel, it isn’t something you did wrong in the modal itself. If you’re using
@react-native-community/datetimepicker, it’s a thin layer over each platform’s own picker, and the two platforms work very differently, so we’ll fix each one separately.
Why it happens
On Android, the picker is a system dialog. If you render
<DateTimePicker /> all the time, the dialog opens every time that component renders, which is why it seems to reopen on its own, and a dialog shown while a React Native
Modal is open can end up in the wrong place.
On iOS, the picker is drawn inside your layout. The default
compact style opens its own small popover, which can fail to show above a
Modal. The
spinner style uses the system color for its text, so in dark mode you can get light text on your light modal background, which looks like a blank wheel.
How to fix it
-
On Android, open the picker from a button instead of rendering it. The library has an imperative API for exactly this:
import { DateTimePickerAndroid } from "@react-native-community/datetimepicker"; function openPicker() { DateTimePickerAndroid.open({ value: date, mode: "date", onChange: (event, selected) => { if (event.type === "set" && selected) setDate(selected); }, }); }
If you’d rather keep the component, render it only while a
showPickerstate is true, and set that state back to false in
onChangefor both the
setand
dismissedevents.
-
On iOS, render the picker inline in the modal with an explicit style. Use
display="inline"for a calendar or
display="spinner"for a wheel, and set the colors so they don’t depend on the phone’s theme:
<DateTimePicker value={date} mode="date" display="spinner" themeVariant="light" onChange={(_, selected) => selected && setDate(selected)} />
Use
themeVariant="dark"instead if your modal has a dark background.
-
If you don’t need a custom modal at all, you can replace your own modal with
react-native-modal-datetime-picker, which puts each platform’s picker in a modal that’s already set up for these cases.
How you know it’s fixed
On Android, tapping your button opens the dialog once, and picking a date closes it and updates the screen. On iOS, the picker shows readable dates in the modal in both light and dark mode.
If it still happens
Check that you’re only rendering one picker at a time, and that nothing re-renders the modal in a loop (for example, a state update inside
onChange that changes the picker’s own
value on every render). The library’s GitHub issues are also a good place to search for your exact symptom and library version.
Ask the agent
If your app is in Draftbit, paste this into the agent, and it can read your code and make the change for you.
The date picker inside my modal isn't working properly. On Android, open it from a button with DateTimePickerAndroid.open and close it after a date is picked. On iOS, use the inline or spinner display with a text color that's readable in dark mode. Then check both platforms.