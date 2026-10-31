How do I filter a list with a search bar in React Native?

Keep the search text in state, filter your data with it inside useMemo using a case-insensitive includes, and render the filtered array in a FlatList. When the data lives on a server, wait until the user pauses typing, then run the query with the search text.

If you have a list on screen and want a search bar above it that narrows the results as people type, it’s less code than it looks. The idea is to keep what the user typed in state and work out the matching items from it on every render, so the list only ever gets those. Filters like a category or a price range are the same idea with one more condition.

How it works

There are two cases. When the whole list is already in the app, we’d filter it on the phone, which is the simplest option and updates with every keystroke. When the data is large or only lives on a server, send the search text to the server instead, and wait for a short pause in typing so you aren’t sending a request for every letter.

How to build it

Add a search field that stores what the user types. These props give it a search keyboard and stop the phone from capitalizing or autocorrecting the search text: const [ query , setQuery ] = useState ( "" ); < TextInput value = {query} onChangeText = {setQuery} placeholder = "Search" inputMode = "search" returnKeyType = "search" autoCapitalize = "none" autoCorrect = { false } clearButtonMode = "while-editing" />; clearButtonMode adds a clear button on iOS only. Filter the list with useMemo , lowercasing both sides so “apple” matches “Apple”. Add your filters as extra conditions in the same function: const filtered = useMemo (() => { const q = query. trim (). toLowerCase (); return items. filter (( item ) => { const matchesText = ! q || [item.name, item.city]. some (( field ) => (field ?? "" ). toLowerCase (). includes (q)); const matchesCategory = category === "all" || item.category === category; return matchesText && matchesCategory; }); }, [items, query, category]); Render the result in a FlatList with an empty state: < FlatList data = {filtered} keyExtractor = {( item ) => item.id} renderItem = {({ item }) => < ItemRow item = {item} />} keyboardShouldPersistTaps = "handled" ListEmptyComponent = {< Text >No results for "{query}"</ Text >} /> keyboardShouldPersistTaps="handled" is easy to leave out, but with the default, the first tap on a result while the keyboard is open only closes the keyboard, and the row never receives the tap. For server data, debounce the query and cancel the previous request when the text changes. Here’s the same search with Supabase: useEffect (() => { const controller = new AbortController (); const timer = setTimeout ( async () => { const { data } = await supabase . from ( "products" ) . select ( "id, name" ) . ilike ( "name" , `%${ query . trim () }%` ) . abortSignal (controller.signal); if (data) setResults (data); }, 300 ); return () => { clearTimeout (timer); controller. abort (); }; }, [query]); It’s worth cancelling, because a slow request for “ap” can otherwise finish after the one for “apple” and replace the right results with stale ones.

How you know it works

Typing part of a name shows only the matching rows, whatever the case, and clearing the field brings back the full list. Typing something that matches nothing shows your empty message, and tapping a result with the keyboard still open opens it on the first tap.

If the results still look wrong