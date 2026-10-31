React Native
How do I add charts to a React Native app with Victory Native?
For a new chart, we'd use Victory Native, which draws with React Native Skia. If you already use react-native-chart-kit and its labels are cut off, size the chart to its container and adjust paddingRight, verticalLabelRotation, and xLabelsOffset. react-native-svg-charts hasn't had a release since 2020, so plan to replace it.
Updated October 31, 2026
If your chart’s labels are cut off at the edge, or the library you found turns out not to have been updated in years, you haven’t done anything wrong. React Native doesn’t include a chart component, so every chart comes from a library. The popular ones have changed a lot. Here’s what we’d use for a new chart today, and how to fix the older ones if you’re staying put.
Which library to use
- Victory Native draws charts with React Native Skia, Reanimated, and Gesture Handler, and covers line, bar, area, pie, grouped, and stacked charts. This is our pick for new work. On Expo SDK 55, use version 41, because versions 42 and 43 need a newer Skia than SDK 55 includes (version 43 also moved to the renamed
react-native-skiapackage).
- react-native-chart-kit draws with react-native-svg. Version 7 added a new API at
react-native-chart-kit/v2, and the original API still works from the root import, so existing screens keep running.
- react-native-svg-charts had its last release, 5.4.0, in April 2020. It expects react-native-svg 6 or 7, while SDK 55 includes 15, and its README asks for new maintainers.
How to add a chart with Victory Native
-
Install the native pieces with
npx expo install, which picks the versions that match your SDK:
npx expo install @shopify/react-native-skia react-native-reanimated react-native-gesture-handler npm install victory-native@41
-
Add a font file to your project, such as
assets/fonts/Inter-Medium.ttf. Axis labels need one, and without a font no labels render at all.
-
Render the chart inside a view with a real height:
import { View } from "react-native"; import { useFont } from "@shopify/react-native-skia"; import { CartesianChart, Bar } from "victory-native"; const DATA = [ { month: "Jan", sales: 120 }, { month: "Feb", sales: 180 }, { month: "Mar", sales: 150 }, ]; export function SalesChart() { const font = useFont(require("../assets/fonts/Inter-Medium.ttf"), 12); return ( <View style={{ height: 260 }}> <CartesianChart data={DATA} xKey="month" yKeys={["sales"]} domainPadding={{ left: 30, right: 30 }} xAxis={{ font, labelRotate: 0 }} yAxis={[{ font }]} > {({ points, chartBounds }) => ( <Bar points={points.sales} chartBounds={chartBounds} color="#5A45FF" /> )} </CartesianChart> </View> ); }
For labels on top of bars, pass
labels={{ position: "top", font }} to
Bar. For grouped bars,
BarGroup has
betweenGroupPadding and
withinGroupPadding to control the spacing. react-native-chart-kit’s original API has no grouped bar chart, though its v2
BarChart takes
mode="grouped" and
barGapRatio.
If labels are cut off in react-native-chart-kit
With the original API (imported from
react-native-chart-kit), you can fix it with four props:
- Pass a
widththat fits. The chart draws at exactly the width you give it, so use the screen width minus your padding.
- Make room for long y-axis labels with
style={{ paddingRight: 80 }}. Despite the name, it sets the space on the left where those labels sit, and the default is 64.
- Rotate crowded x-axis labels with
verticalLabelRotation, and if they then run off the bottom, add
heightor move them up with a negative
xLabelsOffset.
- Shorten labels with
formatXLabelor
formatYLabel.
const { width } = useWindowDimensions();
<LineChart
data={{ labels: ["Jan", "Feb", "Mar"], datasets: [{ data: [120, 180, 150] }] }}
width={width - 32}
height={240}
verticalLabelRotation={30}
xLabelsOffset={-8}
style={{ paddingRight: 72 }}
chartConfig={{
backgroundGradientFrom: "#ffffff",
backgroundGradientTo: "#ffffff",
color: (opacity = 1) => `rgba(90, 69, 255, ${opacity})`,
}}
/>;
In the v2 API,
labelStrategy (
"auto",
"skip",
"rotate",
"stagger") handles crowding, and
edgeLabelPolicy="shift" keeps the first and last labels inside the chart.
If you’re on react-native-svg-charts
If you came here for the grid direction setting, it’s
<Grid direction={Grid.Direction.HORIZONTAL} />, which is the default, with
VERTICAL and
BOTH as the other options. For anything new, such as labels on stacked bars, we’d move that chart to Victory Native rather than build more on a library written for a much older react-native-svg.
How you know it works
The chart renders on the smallest phone you test on, every axis label is fully visible, and rotating the phone or changing the data doesn’t push labels off the edge.
If it still looks wrong
If the chart is blank, check that its parent has a height, since a chart can’t size itself from an unconstrained parent. Missing Victory Native labels mean the font hasn’t loaded yet or the path is wrong, because
useFont returns
null until the file loads. If installing pulled in versions your SDK doesn’t expect, run
npx expo install --check to see which ones.
Ask the agent
If your app is in Draftbit, paste this into the agent, and it can read your code and make the change for you.
Add a bar chart of monthly sales to my dashboard screen with Victory Native, using versions that match our Expo SDK. Make sure the axis labels are readable and not cut off on a small phone.