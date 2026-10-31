React Native
How do I change the status bar color on iPhone in React Native?
On iPhone, the status bar is transparent, so there's no background color to set. Color the view behind it by painting the top safe area, then pick light or dark text with the style prop from expo-status-bar.
Updated October 31, 2026
If you’ve looked for a status bar background color setting for iPhone and come up empty, you didn’t miss it, because iOS doesn’t have one. The time, signal, and battery icons sit on top of whatever your app draws at the top of the screen, so changing the color really means changing what’s behind them.
How it works
According to Apple’s guidelines, by default the background of the status bar is transparent, allowing content beneath to show through. That leaves you two separate things to set. The color comes from your own views, specifically the strip at the top that the safe area keeps clear for the status bar and the notch or Dynamic Island. The text and icon color is either light or dark, and you set it with
expo-status-bar.
Android now works the same way. Since Expo SDK 54, edge-to-edge is always on, so Android apps also draw behind the status bar, and the
backgroundColor prop on the status bar is deprecated and has no effect on Android 15 and later. The approach below covers both platforms.
How to change it
-
Make sure the safe area library is set up. Projects using Expo Router already have
react-native-safe-area-contextand its provider. Otherwise, install it with
npx expo install react-native-safe-area-contextand wrap your root component in
SafeAreaProvider.
-
Paint the top inset and set the text color on the screen:
import { StatusBar } from "expo-status-bar"; import { View } from "react-native"; import { useSafeAreaInsets } from "react-native-safe-area-context"; export default function HomeScreen() { const insets = useSafeAreaInsets(); return ( <View style={{ flex: 1, backgroundColor: "#FFFFFF" }}> <View style={{ height: insets.top, backgroundColor: "#5A45FF" }} /> <StatusBar style="light" /> {/* the rest of the screen */} </View> ); }
We’d use
insets.toprather than a fixed number, because it keeps the strip the right height on every iPhone, with or without a notch.
-
Pick the text color to match.
styletakes
"light",
"dark",
"auto", or
"inverted". The default,
"auto", follows the phone’s light or dark mode, which gives you dark text in light mode even on a dark purple strip, so set
"light"or
"dark"yourself when the color behind it is fixed.
-
Color the whole top area instead if your screen’s first element already has a background, such as a hero image or a colored card. Put the color on a view that takes
paddingTop: insets.top, and the status bar sits over that color with your content starting below it.
How you know it works
On an iPhone with a notch or Dynamic Island, the band behind the time is your color, the icons are readable, and your content starts just below them. On Android, the same screen shows the same color behind the status bar icons.
If it still looks wrong
If you see a white band at the top, the color is probably on a view inside safe area padding rather than behind it, so move it to the outermost view. The same thing at the bottom of the screen is covered in white space at the bottom of an iPhone screen. If the text color won’t change, look for another
StatusBar component, for example in your root layout, because when several are mounted their props are merged in the order they mounted, and a later one overrides yours.
Ask the agent
If your app is in Draftbit, paste this into the agent, and it can read your code and make the change for you.
Make the status bar area on my screens our brand purple with white status bar text, on both iPhone and Android. Use the safe area insets rather than hard-coded heights, and check it on an iPhone with a notch or Dynamic Island.