React Native
What does react-native-url-polyfill/auto do, and do I still need it?
It replaces React Native's simplified URL and URLSearchParams with versions that follow the web standard. If your app uses Supabase, keep it, because Supabase's current Expo quickstart still has you install it and import react-native-url-polyfill/auto at the top of the client file.
Updated October 31, 2026
If you’ve copied a Supabase setup into a React Native app, you’ve probably seen
import 'react-native-url-polyfill/auto' on the first line and wondered whether it does anything. It does one small job at a small cost, and in a Supabase app it’s worth keeping.
What it does
JavaScript code uses the
URL class to read the parts of a web address (the protocol, the hostname, the path, the query) and
URLSearchParams to read and build query strings. Browsers and Node.js include full versions of both, while React Native includes its own simpler ones. A polyfill is a replacement for a built-in that’s missing or incomplete, and importing
react-native-url-polyfill/auto swaps the global
URL and
URLSearchParams for versions that follow the web’s URL standard, as soon as that file loads.
What changed in React Native
Through React Native 0.79, most
URL properties weren’t implemented, so reading one threw an error such as
URL.hostname is not implemented. That’s the error a Supabase app without the polyfill ran into on those versions, because of how supabase-js works: its endpoints are built with
new URL("auth/v1", baseUrl), and the saved session is named after the project’s
hostname.
From 0.80 on, including the 0.83 that Draftbit apps use today, those properties return values. They’re still read with pattern matching rather than the URL standard, though. For example, a trailing slash is added to any address without a query or a
#, so
https://example.com/path becomes
https://example.com/path/, and
hostname comes back empty for anything other than
http and
https addresses, such as your app’s own
myapp:// links.
Do you still need it?
For a Supabase app, yes. Supabase’s current Expo quickstart has you install it and import it before creating the client, and we’d stick with the setup in Supabase’s own guide, since it’s the low-risk choice. According to its README, the polyfill adds about 25 kB to the JavaScript bundle, and on the web the
auto import does nothing.
Without Supabase it’s optional, so add it when a library or your own code needs
URL to behave the way it does in a browser.
How to set it up
-
Install it:
npx expo install react-native-url-polyfill
-
Import it first, before anything creates a
URL. In a Supabase app, that’s the top of the client file:
import "react-native-url-polyfill/auto"; import { createClient } from "@supabase/supabase-js"; export const supabase = createClient( process.env.EXPO_PUBLIC_SUPABASE_URL!, process.env.EXPO_PUBLIC_SUPABASE_PUBLISHABLE_KEY!, );
The quickstart’s version of this file also passes auth options for saving the session, which you’ll find in the Supabase link below.
How you know it works
The polyfill sets a global you can log once the app starts:
console.log((globalThis as any).REACT_NATIVE_URL_POLYFILL);
// "react-native-url-polyfill@4.0.0", or whichever version you installed
If it logs
undefined, the import hasn’t run.
If you still see URL errors
Check that no other file creates a Supabase client or a
URL before the import runs, for example a second client file or a provider loaded earlier. Then restart the bundler with
npx expo start --clear, so you’re not running an old bundle. The polyfill doesn’t support hostnames with non-ASCII characters, since that support was left out to keep its size down. If the error is a failed sign-in rather than a URL error, see why a Supabase login isn’t working.
Ask the agent
If your app is in Draftbit, paste this into the agent, and it can read your code and make the change for you.
Check that react-native-url-polyfill is installed and that react-native-url-polyfill/auto is imported before the Supabase client is created. Then confirm sign-in still works on iOS and Android.