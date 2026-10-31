How do I use Chips in React Native Paper?

Install react-native-paper, wrap your app in PaperProvider, and render a Chip with its label as the child. Use mode for flat or outlined, selected and onPress to toggle it, icon for a leading icon, and onClose to add a close button.

Chips are the small rounded labels you see on filters, tags, and quick choices, and React Native Paper has one ready to use. If you’re here because a chip won’t stay selected or the check mark won’t show, start with its selected and icon props, since those control both, and they’re covered below.

How it works

Chip is a pressable label from react-native-paper, which is on version 5 as of this writing. It shows what you pass in, so selection lives in your state: you pass selected and flip it in onPress . Here are the main props:

mode : "flat" (the default) or "outlined"

: (the default) or selected : shows the selected style, and by default a check mark ( showSelectedCheck , on by default)

: shows the selected style, and by default a check mark ( , on by default) icon : a leading icon by name, such as "tag" , which replaces the check mark when the chip is selected

: a leading icon by name, such as , which replaces the check mark when the chip is selected onClose : adds a close button and runs when it’s tapped, and closeIcon changes its icon

: adds a close button and runs when it’s tapped, and changes its icon compact : tighter horizontal padding when the chip only has a label

: tighter horizontal padding when the chip only has a label disabled , elevated , showSelectedOverlay , textStyle , and style for the rest

How to add it

Install it along with the safe area library it needs from version 5 on: npx expo install react-native-paper react-native-safe-area-context In an Expo app you don’t need to install icons separately, because the icon set comes with the expo package. Wrap your app in PaperProvider . With Expo Router, that’s the root layout: import { Stack } from "expo-router" ; import { PaperProvider } from "react-native-paper" ; export default function RootLayout () { return ( < PaperProvider > < Stack /> </ PaperProvider > ); } Render a row of chips people can select: import { useState } from "react" ; import { View } from "react-native" ; import { Chip } from "react-native-paper" ; const TAGS = [ "Vegan" , "Gluten free" , "Spicy" , "Under 30 min" ]; export function TagFilter () { const [ picked , setPicked ] = useState < string []>([]); const toggle = ( tag : string ) => setPicked (( current ) => current. includes (tag) ? current. filter (( t ) => t !== tag) : [ ... current, tag], ); return ( < View style = {{ flexDirection: "row" , flexWrap: "wrap" , gap: 8 }}> { TAGS . map (( tag ) => ( < Chip key = {tag} mode = "outlined" selected = {picked. includes (tag)} onPress = {() => toggle (tag)} > {tag} </ Chip > ))} </ View > ); } For a single choice, keep one string in state instead of an array. Make chips removable by adding onClose , for example onClose={() => removeTag(tag)} on chips that show tags a person has already added.

How you know it works

Tapping a chip shows the check mark and the selected style, and tapping it again clears both. The close button removes the chip. With a screen reader on, each chip reads as a button, and the close button reads as “Close” unless you set closeIconAccessibilityLabel .

If it doesn’t look right