React Native
How do I fix "Minified React error #130" (Element type is invalid)?
React was asked to render something as a component that isn't one, such as undefined or an object. Look at your imports first, for a default import of a named export, a component that was never exported, or a circular import. Running the web app in development shows which component it was.
Updated October 31, 2026
A minified error gives you a number and a link instead of the message you need, which is a rough start when a screen won’t load. Error #130 is one of the easier ones to track down, though. The full message is “Element type is invalid: expected a string (for built-in components) or a class/function (for composite components) but got: undefined”, sometimes with
object at the end. In plain words, one of your JSX tags points at something that isn’t a component.
Why it happens
The
args[] values in the link tell you what React received. The first is what it got in place of a component, such as
undefined or
object, and the second is always empty in a production build. The numbered form comes from React’s production build for the web, so you’re most likely looking at the web version of your app. On iOS and Android, the same mistake shows the full sentence instead of a number.
If the first value is
undefined, look for an import that found nothing:
- a default import of a named export, like
import Card from "./Card"when the file has
export function Card, or the reverse
- a component that was never exported from its file
- a name that doesn’t exist in a library, from a typo or from a library update that renamed or moved it
- a circular import, where two files import each other and one of them is still
undefinedwhen it’s used
If it’s
object, check whether you imported the module instead of the component:
import * as Card from "./Card"followed by
<Card />
require("./Card")without
.default
- a file that exports JSX instead of a component, like
export default <Card />
How to fix it
-
Get the full message. Run
npx expo startand press W to open the web app in development. We’d start here, because the development message adds a line like “Check the render method of
ProfileScreen”, which names the component whose JSX has the bad tag.
-
Find the bad import in that component by logging what you imported. Look for one that logs as
undefined, or as a module with your component tucked inside it, such as
{ default: ... }or
{ Card: ... }:
console.log({ Card, Avatar, PrimaryButton });
-
Match the import to the export:
// Card.tsx export function Card() { /* ... */ } // Before import Card from "./Card"; // After import { Card } from "./Card";
-
Break circular imports by moving whatever both files share into a third file that neither of them imports from. In development, a “Require cycle” warning in the terminal lists the files involved.
-
Check the library’s changelog if this started after an update, since a component may have moved to a different export.
How you know it’s fixed
The screen renders in development without the “Element type is invalid” error, and the same screen loads in the web build you deploy.
If it still happens
If the component it names comes from a library, check that you import it the way that library’s docs show for the version you have installed. Running
npx expo install --check also finds packages whose versions don’t match your Expo SDK. If you’ve already fixed the import and still see the error, restart with
npx expo start --clear so you’re not running an old bundle.
Ask the agent
If your app is in Draftbit, paste this into the agent, and it can read your code and make the change for you.
My app shows "Minified React error #130" on the web. Run it in development to get the full message, find the component it names, and fix the import or export that gives it undefined or an object instead of a component.