React Native
How do I fix "Invalid prop `style` supplied to `React.Fragment`"?
Something is passing a prop like style to a Fragment, and Fragments only accept key and children. Look for a component that adds props to its child, wrapped around a component that returns <>...</>, then replace that Fragment with a real element such as a View and pass the props through.
Updated October 31, 2026
This warning can be confusing to track down, because the component it points to may be one you didn’t write. The full message looks something like this:
Warning: Invalid prop `style` supplied to `React.Fragment`.
React.Fragment can only have `key` and `children` props.
The prop name changes (
style,
onStartShouldSetResponder,
data-headlessui-state), but the cause is the same.
Why it happens
A Fragment (
<>...</> or
<Fragment>) groups elements without adding anything to the layout, so it has nowhere to put a style or an event handler. React only allows
key and
children on it.
If you didn’t pass those props yourself, look for a component that takes its child and adds props to it, which is how pressables, tooltips, animation wrappers, and
asChild patterns work. If that child is a component that returns a Fragment, the added props land on the Fragment. The same thing happens with Headless UI when you use
as={Fragment} and its child can’t take the props.
How to fix it
-
Find the component. The warning includes a component stack, so look for the first component in it that you wrote and check what it returns.
-
If it returns a Fragment, return a real element instead, and pass the incoming props through:
// Before: the wrapper's style lands on the Fragment function Card({ children }) { return <>{children}</>; } // After function Card({ children, style, ...rest }) { return ( <View style={style} {...rest}> {children} </View> ); }
On the web, use a
divor
spaninstead of
View.
-
With Headless UI and
as={Fragment}, make sure the single child is an element that accepts props, like a
divor a component that forwards them, or remove
as={Fragment}and let the library render its own element.
-
If you did pass the prop yourself, move it to an element inside the Fragment.
How you know it’s fixed
When you reload the screen and trigger the same interaction, the warning no longer appears in the console. The style or press behavior you expected now works too, since it was being dropped before.
If it keeps appearing
Search your code for
<> and
Fragment near the component named in the stack, and check any component you pass as a child to a library wrapper. A wrapper that expects exactly one element child will also misbehave if you pass it a list or plain text.
Ask the agent
If your app is in Draftbit, paste this into the agent, and it can read your code and make the change for you.
I'm getting a warning that an invalid prop was supplied to React.Fragment. Find the component in the stack that passes props to a Fragment, replace the Fragment with a real element or pass the props through, and make sure the warning is gone.