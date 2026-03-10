Website Template
Ava Mitchell Portfolio
A personal portfolio template for a product designer/frontend engineer, showcasing work case studies, an about page, and availability status.
Free to start. Make every detail your own.
Template type
Website
Designed for
Modern web browsers
Preview gallery
7 visual previews
Who the Ava Mitchell Portfolio template is for
Product designers and frontend engineers seeking a focused personal site for work, background, and availability.
What’s included
- Work showcase organized around individual case studies
- About page for experience and professional positioning
- Availability status for freelance or full-time opportunities
Explore the Ava Mitchell Portfolio design
Preview the interface, then customize the structure, styling, content, and data in Draftbit.
What you can build with Ava Mitchell Portfolio
- Launch a product design portfolio
- Present frontend projects through concise case studies
- Create a personal hiring page with current availability
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Make it yours
Start with this website template, then adapt every detail to your product and brand.Use this template