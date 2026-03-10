MCP server
Resend MCP for Draftbit
Let the agent send email and manage your Resend domains, templates, and contacts
What is Resend?
Sign in with your Resend account so the agent can send and schedule emails, manage templates, contacts, and broadcasts, set up sender domains and webhooks, and read delivery logs while it builds.
Use Resend with Draftbit
- Let the agent send email and manage your Resend domains, templates, and contacts.
- Connect it once and the agent can use it in every app in your project.
- To keep it out of an app, turn it off for that app under Enabled apps.
- Covers email, transactional workflows.
More ways to connect Resend
Need a REST API connection instead? Use the Resend REST API integration .
Example
mcp-config.json
// OAuth — Draftbit drives the login flow with Resend; no token to paste.
{
"mcpServers": {
"resend": {
"url": "https://mcp.resend.com/mcp",
"headers": {}
}
}
}
Use cases
- Send password reset and verification emails
- Deliver receipts and order confirmations
- Notify users of activity from inside the app
Authentication
Draftbit handles an OAuth login flow with Resend. No tokens to paste.
Use Resend in a Draftbit app today
Use Draftbit to build your app, configure Resend, and test the feature before publishing.
Frequently asked questions
What is the Resend MCP?
Sign in with your Resend account so the agent can send and schedule emails, manage templates, contacts, and broadcasts, set up sender domains and webhooks, and read delivery logs while it builds.
How do I connect the Resend MCP to Draftbit?
Open your Draftbit app, go to Integrations and then MCPs, find Resend in the preconfigured list, and add it. Once you have authenticated, the AI agents working in your app can use the Resend tools right away.
Does Draftbit support Resend's authentication?
Yes. Draftbit connects to the Resend MCP using an OAuth login flow. The connection belongs to your project, so the agent can use it in every app in that project unless you turn it off for an app under Enabled apps. The credentials never appear in generated code.
What can I build with Resend and Draftbit?
Most teams bring Resend in as a email delivery service behind a mobile or web app. You might use Resend to send password reset and verification emails, or to deliver receipts and order confirmations. The MCP tools are for the build itself. While a chat thread is active, the AI agents in Draftbit can call Resend directly.