What is the Resend MCP? Sign in with your Resend account so the agent can send and schedule emails, manage templates, contacts, and broadcasts, set up sender domains and webhooks, and read delivery logs while it builds.

How do I connect the Resend MCP to Draftbit? Open your Draftbit app, go to Integrations and then MCPs, find Resend in the preconfigured list, and add it. Once you have authenticated, the AI agents working in your app can use the Resend tools right away.

Does Draftbit support Resend's authentication? Yes. Draftbit connects to the Resend MCP using an OAuth login flow. The connection belongs to your project, so the agent can use it in every app in that project unless you turn it off for an app under Enabled apps. The credentials never appear in generated code.