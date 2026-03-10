What is the GitHub MCP? Connect GitHub with a personal access token so the agent can read repositories, search code, and work with issues and pull requests while it builds. The token decides which repositories the agent can reach and what it can change.

How do I connect the GitHub MCP to Draftbit? Open your Draftbit app, go to Integrations and then MCPs, find GitHub in the preconfigured list, and add it. Once you have authenticated, the AI agents working in your app can use the GitHub tools right away.

Does Draftbit support GitHub's authentication? Yes. Draftbit connects to the GitHub MCP using an API key sent as a header. The connection belongs to your project, so the agent can use it in every app in that project unless you turn it off for an app under Enabled apps. The credentials never appear in generated code.