MCP server
GitHub MCP for Draftbit
Let the agent work with your GitHub repositories, issues, and pull requests
What is GitHub?
Connect GitHub with a personal access token so the agent can read repositories, search code, and work with issues and pull requests while it builds. The token decides which repositories the agent can reach and what it can change.
Use GitHub with Draftbit
- Let the agent work with your GitHub repositories, issues, and pull requests.
- Connect it once and the agent can use it in every app in your project.
- To keep it out of an app, turn it off for that app under Enabled apps.
- Covers issues, pull-requests, repositories workflows.
Example
mcp-config.json
{
"mcpServers": {
"github": {
"url": "https://api.githubcopilot.com/mcp/",
"headers": {
"Authorization": "Bearer YOUR_GITHUB_TOKEN"
}
}
}
}
Use cases
- Surface support tickets and bug reports from inside the app
- Let agents file and triage issues during a build
- Sync product roadmaps with engineering workflows
Authentication
Authentication is a single header you paste once in Draftbit. Your token stays scoped to the app.
Use GitHub in a Draftbit app today
Use Draftbit to build your app, configure GitHub, and test the feature before publishing.
Frequently asked questions
What is the GitHub MCP?
Connect GitHub with a personal access token so the agent can read repositories, search code, and work with issues and pull requests while it builds. The token decides which repositories the agent can reach and what it can change.
How do I connect the GitHub MCP to Draftbit?
Open your Draftbit app, go to Integrations and then MCPs, find GitHub in the preconfigured list, and add it. Once you have authenticated, the AI agents working in your app can use the GitHub tools right away.
Does Draftbit support GitHub's authentication?
Yes. Draftbit connects to the GitHub MCP using an API key sent as a header. The connection belongs to your project, so the agent can use it in every app in that project unless you turn it off for an app under Enabled apps. The credentials never appear in generated code.
What can I build with GitHub and Draftbit?
Most teams bring GitHub in as a project tracker behind a mobile or web app. You might use GitHub to surface support tickets and bug reports from inside the app, or to let agents file and triage issues during a build. The MCP tools are for the build itself. While a chat thread is active, the AI agents in Draftbit can call GitHub directly.