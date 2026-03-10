What is the PostHog MCP? Sign in with your PostHog account so the agent can run analytics queries, manage feature flags and experiments, and look into errors while it builds. The same sign-in works for US and EU accounts.

How do I connect the PostHog MCP to Draftbit? Open your Draftbit app, go to Integrations and then MCPs, find PostHog in the preconfigured list, and add it. Once you have authenticated, the AI agents working in your app can use the PostHog tools right away.

Does Draftbit support PostHog's authentication? Yes. Draftbit connects to the PostHog MCP using an OAuth login flow. The connection belongs to your project, so the agent can use it in every app in that project unless you turn it off for an app under Enabled apps. The credentials never appear in generated code.