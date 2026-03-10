MCP server
Notion MCP for Draftbit
Let the agent read and update pages in your Notion workspace
What is Notion?
Sign in with your Notion account so the agent can search your workspace, read specs and notes, and create or update pages and comments while it builds. The agent reaches only what your Notion account can, and guests of a workspace can't connect.
Use Notion with Draftbit
- Let the agent read and update pages in your Notion workspace.
- Connect it once and the agent can use it in every app in your project.
- To keep it out of an app, turn it off for that app under Enabled apps.
- Covers docs, notes, specs workflows.
Example
mcp-config.json
// OAuth — Draftbit drives the login flow with Notion; no token to paste.
{
"mcpServers": {
"notion": {
"url": "https://mcp.notion.com/mcp",
"headers": {}
}
}
}
Use cases
- Turn a product spec into working screens
- Keep requirements and app copy where the whole team can edit them
- Write up what was built in a shared page
Authentication
Draftbit handles an OAuth login flow with Notion. No tokens to paste.
Use Notion in a Draftbit app today
Use Draftbit to build your app, configure Notion, and test the feature before publishing.
Frequently asked questions
What is the Notion MCP?
Sign in with your Notion account so the agent can search your workspace, read specs and notes, and create or update pages and comments while it builds. The agent reaches only what your Notion account can, and guests of a workspace can't connect.
How do I connect the Notion MCP to Draftbit?
Open your Draftbit app, go to Integrations and then MCPs, find Notion in the preconfigured list, and add it. Once you have authenticated, the AI agents working in your app can use the Notion tools right away.
Does Draftbit support Notion's authentication?
Yes. Draftbit connects to the Notion MCP using an OAuth login flow. The connection belongs to your project, so the agent can use it in every app in that project unless you turn it off for an app under Enabled apps. The credentials never appear in generated code.
What can I build with Notion and Draftbit?
Most teams bring Notion in as a docs and notes workspace behind a mobile or web app. You might use Notion to turn a product spec into working screens, or to keep requirements and app copy where the whole team can edit them. The MCP tools are for the build itself. While a chat thread is active, the AI agents in Draftbit can call Notion directly.