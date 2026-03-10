What is the Notion MCP? Sign in with your Notion account so the agent can search your workspace, read specs and notes, and create or update pages and comments while it builds. The agent reaches only what your Notion account can, and guests of a workspace can't connect.

How do I connect the Notion MCP to Draftbit? Open your Draftbit app, go to Integrations and then MCPs, find Notion in the preconfigured list, and add it. Once you have authenticated, the AI agents working in your app can use the Notion tools right away.

Does Draftbit support Notion's authentication? Yes. Draftbit connects to the Notion MCP using an OAuth login flow. The connection belongs to your project, so the agent can use it in every app in that project unless you turn it off for an app under Enabled apps. The credentials never appear in generated code.