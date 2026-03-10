What is the Mapbox MCP? Sign in with your Mapbox account so the agent can geocode addresses, search for places, get directions and travel times, render static map images, and list your public access tokens while it builds.

How do I connect the Mapbox MCP to Draftbit? Open your Draftbit app, go to Integrations and then MCPs, find Mapbox in the preconfigured list, and add it. Once you have authenticated, the AI agents working in your app can use the Mapbox tools right away.

Does Draftbit support Mapbox's authentication? Yes. Draftbit connects to the Mapbox MCP using an OAuth login flow. The connection belongs to your project, so the agent can use it in every app in that project unless you turn it off for an app under Enabled apps. The credentials never appear in generated code.