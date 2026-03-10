MCP server
Mapbox MCP for Draftbit
Let the agent geocode addresses, search places, and plan routes with Mapbox
What is Mapbox?
Sign in with your Mapbox account so the agent can geocode addresses, search for places, get directions and travel times, render static map images, and list your public access tokens while it builds.
Use Mapbox with Draftbit
- Let the agent geocode addresses, search places, and plan routes with Mapbox.
- Connect it once and the agent can use it in every app in your project.
- To keep it out of an app, turn it off for that app under Enabled apps.
- Covers maps, geocoding, directions workflows.
Example
mcp-config.json
// OAuth — Draftbit drives the login flow with Mapbox; no token to paste.
{
"mcpServers": {
"mapbox": {
"url": "https://mcp.mapbox.com/mcp",
"headers": {}
}
}
}
Use cases
- Show a map with pins for nearby places
- Turn addresses into coordinates with geocoding and search
- Add directions and travel times between two points
Authentication
Draftbit handles an OAuth login flow with Mapbox. No tokens to paste.
Use Mapbox in a Draftbit app today
Use Draftbit to build your app, configure Mapbox, and test the feature before publishing.
Frequently asked questions
What is the Mapbox MCP?
Sign in with your Mapbox account so the agent can geocode addresses, search for places, get directions and travel times, render static map images, and list your public access tokens while it builds.
How do I connect the Mapbox MCP to Draftbit?
Open your Draftbit app, go to Integrations and then MCPs, find Mapbox in the preconfigured list, and add it. Once you have authenticated, the AI agents working in your app can use the Mapbox tools right away.
Does Draftbit support Mapbox's authentication?
Yes. Draftbit connects to the Mapbox MCP using an OAuth login flow. The connection belongs to your project, so the agent can use it in every app in that project unless you turn it off for an app under Enabled apps. The credentials never appear in generated code.
What can I build with Mapbox and Draftbit?
Most teams bring Mapbox in as a maps and location service behind a mobile or web app. You might use Mapbox to show a map with pins for nearby places, or to turn addresses into coordinates with geocoding and search. The MCP tools are for the build itself. While a chat thread is active, the AI agents in Draftbit can call Mapbox directly.