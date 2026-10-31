How do I record video with expo-camera?

Render a CameraView with mode="video", ask for camera and microphone permission, then call recordAsync() on its ref to start and stopRecording() to finish. The promise from recordAsync resolves with the video's file uri once recording stops.

If you have a camera preview on screen but can’t get recordAsync to give you a video, you’re close. Video in expo-camera comes from the same CameraView component you use for photos, so what’s left is a prop that switches it into video mode, a second permission for the microphone, and knowing when the recording promise actually resolves.

How it works

CameraView shows the live preview, and the recording methods live on its ref. Calling recordAsync() starts recording and returns a promise, but that promise doesn’t resolve until recording stops, which happens when you call stopRecording() , when the video reaches a maxDuration or maxFileSize you set, or when the preview stops. It then resolves with an object holding the video’s uri , and the file is saved in your app’s cache directory.

Recording with sound needs two permissions, one for the camera and one for the microphone. Expo’s docs mark expo-camera as device only on both Android and iOS, and recordAsync isn’t available on web, so we’d test on a real phone from the start.

How to set it up

Install the module with npx expo install expo-camera . Add the permission text to app.json through the config plugin. The two messages are what iOS shows in its permission prompts, and recordAudioAndroid adds Android’s record audio permission (it’s on by default). Plugin changes take effect in a new build. { "expo" : { "plugins" : [ [ "expo-camera" , { "cameraPermission" : "Allow $(PRODUCT_NAME) to use your camera to record videos." , "microphonePermission" : "Allow $(PRODUCT_NAME) to use your microphone to record sound with your videos." , "recordAudioAndroid" : true } ] ] } } Ask for both permissions, then record. Set mode="video" , because the default mode is "picture" , and wait for onCameraReady before you let anyone press record: import { useRef, useState } from "react" ; import { Button, View } from "react-native" ; import { CameraView, useCameraPermissions, useMicrophonePermissions } from "expo-camera" ; export default function RecordScreen () { const camera = useRef < CameraView >( null ); const [ cameraPermission , requestCamera ] = useCameraPermissions (); const [ micPermission , requestMic ] = useMicrophonePermissions (); const [ ready , setReady ] = useState ( false ); const [ recording , setRecording ] = useState ( false ); const [ videoUri , setVideoUri ] = useState < string | null >( null ); if ( ! cameraPermission?.granted || ! micPermission?.granted) { return ( < Button title = "Allow camera and microphone" onPress = { async () => { await requestCamera (); await requestMic (); }} /> ); } async function record () { setRecording ( true ); const video = await camera.current?. recordAsync ({ maxDuration: 60 }); setRecording ( false ); if (video) setVideoUri (video.uri); } return ( < View style = {{ flex: 1 }}> < CameraView ref = {camera} style = {{ flex: 1 }} mode = "video" onCameraReady = {() => setReady ( true )} /> < Button title = {recording ? "Stop" : "Record" } disabled = { ! ready} onPress = {() => (recording ? camera.current?. stopRecording () : record ())} /> </ View > ); } If you don’t need sound, add the mute prop and the video records without audio. Play it back with expo-video by passing the uri to a player: import { useVideoPlayer, VideoView } from "expo-video" ; function Playback ({ uri } : { uri : string }) { const player = useVideoPlayer (uri); return < VideoView player = {player} style = {{ width: "100%" , height: 300 }} />; }

How you know it works

On a phone, the permission prompts show your text, the button switches between Record and Stop, and after you stop, videoUri holds a file path that plays back with sound. Because the file sits in the cache directory, which is meant for temporary files, upload it or move it somewhere permanent if you need to keep it.

If it still doesn’t record