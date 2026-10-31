Can I add Instagram login to a React Native app?

Not for everyday users anymore. Meta shut down the Instagram Basic Display API on December 4, 2024, and that was the API apps used to let anyone sign in with Instagram. Instagram's current API only works with business and creator accounts, so for regular sign-in, use Apple, Google, or Facebook instead.

If you followed a tutorial for “Log in with Instagram” and it fails, or a library like react-native-instagram-login returns errors, the tutorial wasn’t wrong when it was written. It’s out of date, because the API it relied on doesn’t exist anymore.

What changed

Meta announced in September 2024 that the Instagram Basic Display API would end, and from December 4, 2024, every request to it returns an error. That API was what let an app sign in any Instagram user, including personal accounts, and read their profile and posts.

What’s left is Instagram’s API for professional accounts. It works with business and creator accounts only, since it’s meant for apps that manage those accounts’ content, such as scheduling posts or reading insights, and you’ll need a Meta developer app and Meta’s app review to use it.

What to do instead

For signing users in to your app, use a provider that works for everyone. Sign in with Apple, Google, and Facebook all work with personal accounts, and auth backends such as Supabase, Firebase, and Clerk support them. If your app is on iOS and offers Google or Facebook sign-in, Apple’s App Review Guideline 4.8 generally expects you to also offer Sign in with Apple or a similar privacy-focused option, so we’d include Apple from the start. Keep email sign-in as a fallback, so people without those accounts, or who’d rather not link them, can still get in. If your app really is for business or creator accounts, for example a tool that schedules their posts, use Instagram’s API with Instagram Login for that account connection. Treat it as a “connect your Instagram” step inside your app, not as your app’s sign-in.

How you know it worked

New users can create an account with Apple, Google, or email on both iOS and Android, and returning users land back in the same account.

If you need Instagram data

Personal accounts can switch to a creator or business account for free in the Instagram app, which makes them work with the current API. That’s a decision for each of your users to make, so design your app to work without it.