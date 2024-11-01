Web App Template
Corvane Admin Panel
An admin dashboard for an e-commerce store, with KPI cards and Recharts visualizations for active users, earnings, sales by age and impressions, plus users, orders, products, pricing, calendar and a kanban board. Includes a multi-tab settings area (account, security, billing, notifications) and auth screens for login, signup and password reset.
Free to start. Make every detail your own.
Template type
Web App
Designed for
Modern web browsers
Preview gallery
8 visual previews
Who the Corvane Admin Panel template is for
SaaS and ecommerce teams needing a polished, data-rich admin foundation with operational modules.
What’s included
- KPI analytics for users, earnings, sales, and impressions
- Users, orders, products, pricing, calendar, and kanban
- Account, security, billing, notification, and authentication flows
Explore the Corvane Admin Panel design
Preview the interface, then customize the structure, styling, content, and data in Draftbit.
What you can build with Corvane Admin Panel
- Launch an ecommerce administration panel
- Build a data-rich SaaS operations workspace
- Prototype a multi-module internal dashboard
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Make it yours
Start with this web app template, then adapt every detail to your product and brand.Use this template