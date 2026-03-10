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health template

Fitness app template for Draftbit

Health tracking with workouts and meals.

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fitnesshealthworkoutsnutritionprogress
Fitness app template — primary screen

What you get

Fitness and calorie tracking app with daily health summaries, workout plans, meal logging, water and weight entries, progress charts, workout tracking, profile settings, and subscriptions.

  • Workout library with progress tracking
  • Meal logging and macro targets
  • Activity dashboard with streaks and history
  • Profile, goals, and settings flows

Every screen, ready to customize

11+ screens already built. Open Draftbit's visual editor, swap copy, change colors, and rewire components with AI agents.

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  • Fitness app template — screen 2
  • Fitness app template — screen 3
  • Fitness app template — screen 4
  • Fitness app template — screen 5
  • Fitness app template — screen 6
  • Fitness app template — screen 7
  • Fitness app template — screen 8
  • Fitness app template — screen 9
  • Fitness app template — screen 10
  • Fitness app template — screen 11
  • Fitness app template — screen 12

Who it's for

Fitness coaches, health startups, and apps wrapping workouts, meals, and progress in one place.

Start building free Or get expert help shipping it

What you can build with it

  • Ship a branded coaching app with workouts and meals
  • Build a health-tracking app for a specific community
  • Add fitness tracking to a wellness or rewards product

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