health template
Fitness app template for Draftbit
Health tracking with workouts and meals.
fitnesshealthworkoutsnutritionprogress
What you get
Fitness and calorie tracking app with daily health summaries, workout plans, meal logging, water and weight entries, progress charts, workout tracking, profile settings, and subscriptions.
- Workout library with progress tracking
- Meal logging and macro targets
- Activity dashboard with streaks and history
- Profile, goals, and settings flows
Every screen, ready to customize
11+ screens already built. Open Draftbit's visual editor, swap copy, change colors, and rewire components with AI agents.
Who it's for
Fitness coaches, health startups, and apps wrapping workouts, meals, and progress in one place.
What you can build with it
- Ship a branded coaching app with workouts and meals
- Build a health-tracking app for a specific community
- Add fitness tracking to a wellness or rewards product